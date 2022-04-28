ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this summer’s NAACP National Convention taking place in Atlantic City. This will be the first time in two years that the convention will be held in person since the pandemic.

In 73 days, the NAACP’s National Convention will be held in Atlantic City.

“One thing Atlantic City knows how to do is throw a party,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

After two years away, this year’s theme is “This is Power.”

“It is the capacity to make things happen or prevent things from happening. That’s power,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said.

“It’s a legacy that guides our economic justice, and tackling systemic roots of poverty and ensuring fairness for our middle class and those striving,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

While deciding on its policy agenda, including priorities for the coming year, the civil rights organization will bring leaders together to work on solutions for criminal and environmental justice, police reform, voting and reproductive rights. The more than a century old organization has always been at the forefront of fighting for change.

“We want our fair share because we deserve it. No one has giving us anything. We have labored, we have bled and died,” Dr. Hazel Dukes said.

Bringing new life to AC, the convention is expected to bring a $9.3 million boost to the city’s economy.

“Y’all are gonna have so much fun you may sign a deal to come back next year,” Mayor Small Sr. said.

July’s convention is open to the community. You don’t have to be a member of the NAACP to attend.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both been invited to attend.

