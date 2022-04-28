PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have 10 picks, including two first-rounders, in the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving fans with plenty to be excited about. Predictions have been flying left and right and some reports say you can expect the Birds to trade up.

There are reports the Eagles are eyeing Alabama wideout Jameson Williams, but the fans Eyewitness News spoke to are hoping they add depth to the defensive side of the ball.

“A D-back, little help on defense, linebacker maybe,” a fan said.

“We need a good defensive corner. We need a good pass rusher,” fan Karen said.

CBS3 also spoke to 97.5 The Fanatic Host Anthony Gargano. He believes the Birds are going to make a move Thursday night.

“We know about Howie. Howie is making moves. I think you’re going to see him make a move tonight and he may trade back off of 18 and then trade up off 15, they’re going to get defense with that first pick, pretty sure,” Gargano said.

Gargano isn’t the only one who thinks they are going to trade up.

Draft talk has been spicing up all afternoon Thursday and multiple NFL reporters believe the Birds could make a last-minute swap.

The #NFLDraft is 3 hours away 🏈 Will the #eagles move up into the top 10? 🏈 Why it makes sense to do it this year. 🏈 What do other teams think Philly will do? My report on @nflnetwork from the @Eagles facility. pic.twitter.com/4oH8kjM8eE — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 28, 2022

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1519747813873229824