CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — Multiple fire crews in Clifton Heights are working to put out a house fire on South Diamond Street. Crews were called out to the residence just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Multiple Clifton Heights fire crews working to put out a house fire on South Diamond street. Officials tell @CBSPhilly the home was vacant. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/2zK0eI8qqq
— Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhilly (@NewsWakisha) April 28, 2022
Officials tell Eyewitness News that the home was vacant during the blaze.
One firefighter is being treated for injuries by EMS.
