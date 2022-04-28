CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — Multiple fire crews in Clifton Heights are working to put out a house fire on South Diamond Street. Crews were called out to the residence just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that the home was vacant during the blaze.

One firefighter is being treated for injuries by EMS.

