PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Are you looking for a good burger? It turns out, you can have the very best burger in Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
You’ll find it in the city’s Spring Garden section at Stockyard Sandwich Company at 16th and Spring Garden Streets, according to a new survey. The folks at the “Eat This, Not That” food guide recommend the Stock Burger. They said in their review that “these burgers are some of the best around.”
The cooks at Stockyard showed CBS3 how it’s made, and it looks delicious. The burger has two patties, jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, ketchup, and mustard on a potato bun.
