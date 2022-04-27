PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man working at a recording studio was ambushed during a shooting in South Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police are calling the victim fortunate.

The man was able to run to the nearest Wawa, where he was transported to Jefferson Hospital, and he is expected to be OK.

The intersection of Jackson and Water Street in South Philly remains blocked off. One patrol car remains outside the recording studio where police say the victim is a sound engineer.

BREAKING: @PhillyPolice investigating South Philly shooting. Police say 5 men approached a man leaving a recording studio and fired off 21 shots. @CBSPhilly counted an additional 6 shell casings during our live shot. The victim was struck once in the leg. pic.twitter.com/MfXsgYm1T7 — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhilly (@NewsWakisha) April 27, 2022

Police tell Eyewitness News around 1:30 a.m., the victim was leaving the building to meet an Uber Eats driver after ordering food. As he stepped outside, he was ambushed by five men. They began firing shots. Police initially counted a total of 21 shell casings outside the studio, but they now say 30 shell casings have been found from the shooting.

Police say the victim acted fast.

“This startled the 31-year-old, so he began to run,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “And while he ran, that’s when he heard multiple shots and realized he was shot in the leg.”

The victim then ran two blocks to the nearest Wawa where police found him and then took him to Jefferson Hospital.

Police are hoping surveillance video from the cameras on the front of the building will help them identify the suspects.

