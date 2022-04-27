CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey golf club that’s been ranked one of the best courses in the country is facing discrimination charges. New Jersey’s attorney general filed a complaint Wednesday against Pine Valley Golf Club in Camden County.
The club is accused of banning women up until last year when the state began investigating.
As of last summer, only three of the club's 700 members are women.
“Gender-based discrimination has no place in New Jersey, period,” Acting Attorney General Platkin said. “Our Division on Civil Rights is committed to rooting out unlawful discrimination and holding accountable those who violate our laws.”
Golf Digest has ranked Pine Valley the best course in the country for the last five years.
We’ve reached out to the club for a response to the accusations but have not heard back.