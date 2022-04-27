PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia officials will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the efforts underway in the city to combat gun violence. The press conference will take place at approximately 1 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia officials will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the anti-violence efforts underway in the city.
- When: Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above
