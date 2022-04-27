PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a dog are the latest victims of the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia.

This is Ruby.

The 3-month-old puppy was shot Tuesday night on the 2600 block of Warnock Street in South Philadelphia.

Police say a man went there to ask about Ruby and when he reached down to pick her up, someone shot both of them.

Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary is helping pay for Ruby’s medical bills.

The group says she was shot in the neck and she lost a lot of blood.

The man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the shooter.