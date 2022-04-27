PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Third-degree murder charges have been approved against a bouncer who punched a man outside a Center City bar, leading to the man’s death, authorities tell Eyewitness News. Eric Pope, 41, died from the injuries he sustained in the incident outside Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar this past Saturday.

CBS3 confirmed the bouncer involved in the investigation is Kenneth Frye. Philadelphia police have a warrant out for Fyre’s arrest.

Pope was living in Washington, D.C. His friends tell Eyewitness News that he was visiting Philadelphia two weekends ago when the assault happened.

Video obtained by CBS3 shows the moments before Frye punched Pope in the head around 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Sources close to the investigation say Pope was on 12th Street after being escorted out of the bar for being intoxicated around 1 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

At some point, Pope appears to approach the back of a white SUV. Immediately after, the bouncer walks up to Pope and punches him.

Pope falls immediately, hitting his head on the pavement.

He remained on the ground for nearly two minutes, until the bouncer and another person drag him to the sidewalk.

Pope was eventually taken to the hospital and put on life support and later died from his injuries.

CBS3 reached out to the owner of Tabu who says, “The bouncer involved was not an employee of Tabu and the incident in question did not occur on our property,” adding their management immediately called 911 when they learned what happened and are cooperating with police in the investigation.

Activists are now calling for more training for security companies, especially ahead of this weekend’s Black Gay Pride events.

The community will be coming together at Kahn Park on Wednesday night to remember Pope.

There’s no word yet if Frye has been arrested or has turned himself in.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Joe Holden contributed to this report.