HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Gov. Tom Wolf will join the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition at the Annual Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust to honor the survivors and highlight his administration’s work to fight hate crimes on Wednesday. The press conference will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Wolf will join the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition at the Annual Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust to honor the survivors and highlight his administration’s work to fight hate crimes.
- When: Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
- Time: 10 a.m.
