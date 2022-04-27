PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning.

Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive.

Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her.

“I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said.

Pedraza was overcome with emotion Tuesday night as he thanked the community for their support during this difficult time for his family.

His niece, Yasmin Santana, is recovering in the hospital after a fire ripped through her Kensington home early Sunday morning.

Her husband, Alexis Arroyo-Rios and their three young boys — 12-year-old Alexangel, 9-year-old Yadriel and 5-year-old Yamalier Arroyo-Santana — died in the fire.

“Like her whole life just vanished right in front of her,” said Yasmin’s cousin, Denise Miranda-Santana. “We are hurt and I don’t think we will ever recover from this.”

The massive fire started around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the 3200 block of Hartville Street.

The family tells Eyewitness News Yasmin’s husband saved her life, telling her to get out and escape as he ran back in to get the three boys.

“She has so much faith and trust that she knew him telling me go I’m right behind you, that’s how they were. He always had her back. When I say they were all one I mean what I say. Whenever you saw him, you saw her and the kids,” Miranda-Santana said.

As Yasmin continues to recover, her family says they will be her rock and pilar.

“She has given us spirits and like she’s crying, she’s upset, she’s sad and she doesn’t know how she is going to live her life without them,” Miranda-Santana said.

The family says they are taking this one day at a time and again they can’t thank the community enough for their support.

A vigil will be held Friday night at St. James Pentecostal Church.