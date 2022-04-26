PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens of people in Philadelphia are heading to Pennsylvania’s Capitol to demand action against the rising gun violence. Eyewitness News was at Jones Tabernacle AME Church in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning as people boarded a bus to take them to Harrisburg for Taking a Stand Against Gun Violence Advocacy day.
At 12 p.m., the group will gather on the steps of Pennsylvania’s State Capitol, calling for increased funding for community-based violence prevention programs and a common agenda to end gun violence.
More than 100 faith, community, medical, student and gun safety organizations are taking part in calling for action to address the surging gun violence in Philadelphia.