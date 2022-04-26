PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Germantown. Police found the victim on the 5300 block of Newhall Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say the victim is in his late 20s or early 30s. He was shot several times.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old, Parents Found Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Chester County
Officials also found several dollar bills at the scene, indicating a possible robbery.READ MORE: Woman Hit By Car Before Driver Crashes Into Front Porch Of Rowhome In Philadelphia: Police
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Youth Football Coach Shoots Another Coach In Stands Of Football Field Near Temple University, Police Say
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.