CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A duplex caught fire in Delaware County overnight Tuesday. Flames were seen shooting out of a home at West 8th and Butler Streets in Chester.
Investigators say the residents of the unit that caught fire were in the process of moving and no one was inside.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old, Parents Found Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Chester County
The fire also damaged a unit next door, but the woman living there made it out without any injuries.READ MORE: Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot Several Times In Germantown, Police Say
A firefighter is being treated for minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Woman Hit By Car Before Driver Crashes Into Front Porch Of Rowhome In Philadelphia: Police
There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.