KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square.

Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

“The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said.

Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

According to police, there was a history of domestic violence.

“Devastating. The whole community, the family. I know the family is mourning,” Dr. Wideman-Scott said.

Wideman-Scott is the chief executive officer at the Chester County Domestic Violence Center. She says Pennsylvania is among a few states where every county has a domestic violence resource center. She encourages people to use it.

“No one has the right to take power and control over another individual,” she said.

In a statement, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said, “This is an inconceivable tragedy for the victims’ family, their loved ones and our community. You have my deepest sympathy. We will use all our resources to determine why this heartbreaking and senseless incident happened.”

East Marlborough Township Police Chief Robert Clarke said they’re looking into what led to the incident.

“While residents may be feeling uneasy in light of this event, I assure everyone that community safety is our number one priority,” Clarke said.

Authorities have not identified any of the people involved.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and is being conducted by Chester County detectives and East Marlborough police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact either Detective Christine Bleiler at 610-344-6866, or Sgt. Kevin Urbany at 610-444-5075.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoutte and Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.