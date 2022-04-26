Atlantic City Electric Donates Dozens Of New Trees To Wenonah Community To Replace Those Taken Down By EF-3 Tornado

WENONAH, N.J. (CBS) – A Gloucester County community is getting dozens of new trees to replace those taken down by a tornado last year. Wenonah was left with significant damage when it was hit by an EF-3 tornado last September.

On Tuesday, Atlantic City Electric donated about two dozen new trees to the Wenonah Shade Tree Commission. They’ll be planted along the street near Wenonah Elementary School.

Turf Construction Company helped unload the trees off the truck and place them where they will soon be planted.

Neighbors and donors say they’re looking forward to having some color and cover back on the block.

“Unbelievable. We’re so excited. I’m so glad to get some color because we had a lot of maple so we only had green. So to get some different colors donated planted in the front of the house to see new growth again is going to be great,” resident Brandi Kinmonth said.

Amber Burruezo, with Atlantic City Electric, said, “This tree donation is in support of that as well to make sure weary storing the area. Wenonah is known for beautiful trees and we wanted to be able to partner with the Wenonah Shade Commission to continue those efforts.”

Atlantic City Electric is donating 50 trees in total. They include crab apples, lilacs, pink and white dogwoods, purple leaf plums, and redbuds.