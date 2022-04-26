PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — Police have made a cross-country arrest. Burlington County prosecutors have announced charges in the murder of a woman at a Palmyra car wash.
They say Antonio Burke, of Palmyra, shot and killed his former girlfriend, Alicia Stilley, of Cinnaminson.
The shooting happened on April 18.
Police arrested Burke during a traffic stop in Dallas, Texas, Monday morning.
Prosecutors continue to investigate the motive for the shooting.