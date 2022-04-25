PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been apprehended after police say a 17-year-old girl was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North Uber Street on Monday.
Police say the 17-year-old was shot in the buttocks and left hip. She was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.READ MORE: Gun Violence Prevention Group Mothers In Charge Awarded $100,000 In Community Project Funding From Federal Government
An apprehension was made and a weapon was recovered from the scene.READ MORE: Neighbors Grieving Loss Of 3 Boys, Father As Investigators Work To Determine Cause Of Kensington House Fire
No further information is available at this time.MORE NEWS: Man Found Shot Dead In Olney
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.