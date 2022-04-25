CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Plymouth Meeting News

UPDATE: Pennsylvania Police say they have safely located Angel and Roman Briggs. 

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for two missing children in Montgomery County. Officials say Angel and Roman Briggs could be in danger.

They were last seen with a woman in Plymouth Meeting.

Investigators believe that woman could be driving a Toyota similar to this one.

You’re asked to call 911 if you know anything.