UPDATE: Pennsylvania Police say they have safely located Angel and Roman Briggs.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for two missing children in Montgomery County. Officials say Angel and Roman Briggs could be in danger.
They were last seen with a woman in Plymouth Meeting.
Investigators believe that woman could be driving a Toyota similar to this one.
You’re asked to call 911 if you know anything.