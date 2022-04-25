CBS News PhillyWatch Now
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A somber milestone today in South Jersey. People gathered Monday evening to mark Dulce Alavez‘s 8th birthday.

It’s been more than two and a half years since the little girl vanished while playing at Bridgeton city park.

Investigators still do not have any suspects in her disappearance.

They have released a few pictures of what Dulce might look like now.

Dulce’s mother has a message for people still searching for her daughter.

“I want people to still keep sharing her picture and I want people to know that she’s still missing and I want them to spread the word too,” Noema Alavez Perez said.

There is a $75,000 reward for information that helps find Dulce.