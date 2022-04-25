BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A somber milestone today in South Jersey. People gathered Monday evening to mark Dulce Alavez‘s 8th birthday.
It's been more than two and a half years since the little girl vanished while playing at Bridgeton city park.
Investigators still do not have any suspects in her disappearance.
They have released a few pictures of what Dulce might look like now.
Dulce’s mother has a message for people still searching for her daughter.
"I want people to still keep sharing her picture and I want people to know that she's still missing and I want them to spread the word too," Noema Alavez Perez said.
There is a $75,000 reward for information that helps find Dulce.