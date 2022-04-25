Police: Man Shot Outside His Home In Lawncrest, Bystander On Bicycle Struck By Stray Bullet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest section. It happened just before 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Rosalie Street.
Police say the 27-year-old victim was in front of his house when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say a second victim, a 51-year-old man, was hit by a stray bullet while riding his bicycle. He's in stable condition.
There's no word yet on a motive for the double shooting and no arrests.