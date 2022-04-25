PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and supervisors from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Victim Support Services Division will observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by discussing the important work their units do every day for crime victims in Philadelphia. Representatives from local survivor advocacy organizations will also highlight their work and provide information on how residents can access services including crisis counseling, financial compensation for victims, witness relocation, and much more.
A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.
The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: DOA To Observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Highlight Work Of Local Advocates
- When: Monday, April 25, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.
