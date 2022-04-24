CBS3 Pet Project: Terrier American Pit Bull Mix Named Bettina Looking For New Home After Being Rescued By PSPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed all the pets up for adoption. But one dog up for adoption named Bettina went through a lot to get to this point.
No one should go through what Bettina went through. She's a 3-year-old terrier-American pit bull mix who was found in a pile of trash. She was suffering from blunt force trauma to her eye and several other injuries.
Bettina was rescued, and now she is looking for a caring home.
It's unclear what happened to Bettina, but she's up for adoption.
Click here to look for pets up for adoption like Bettina.