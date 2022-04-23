PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Brewers bullpen kept the game in check for Houser — Trevor Gott struck out two in a scoreless seventh, Devin Williams got Bryce Harper to hit into an inning-ending double play in the eighth, and Josh Hader earned his seventh save.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (0-3) had another unimpressive outing as he works his way back from right shoulder soreness. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award runner-up, Wheeler, who had retired 10 straight, allowed four runs in the fifth and lost his third straight start. Wheeler, who gave up seven runs over three innings in his previous start against Miami, threw 84 pitches and struck out five in five innings.

The Brewers didn’t hit the ball hard against Wheeler — but they did hit him. Trailing 3-0 in the fifth, the Brewers tied the game on RBI singles by Jace Peterson, Adames and Christian Yelich.

Yelich was on first and took off for a steal. Adames ran home and easily scored when catcher J.T. Realmuto’s throw skidded to second base and trickled into center field.

Renfroe’s second homer of the season, a solo shot to right in the sixth off Christopher Sanchez, made it 5-3.

Houser (1-2) finally got some run support to pick up his first win of the season. He lost his last start after giving up one run over 5 2-3 innings to the Cardinals. He struck out three and walked three against the Phillies.

Harper doubled and scored on Nick Castellanos’ double in the first. Jean Segura had an RBI single and Castellanos added a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 3-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers 3B Luis Urias (left quad strain) started a rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi. The 23-year-old Urias hit .249 last season with 23 home runs.

UP NEXT

The Phillies send RHP Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.52 ERA) to the mound against Brewers LHP Eric Lauer (1-3, 3.48 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series.

