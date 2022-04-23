Volunteer Organization From Tennessee Holds Free Medical Care Clinic At Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A free medical care clinic is open in Center City. It’s open through Sunday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The clinic opened at 6 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

The clinic is sponsored by an organization called “Remote Area Medical.” The Philadelphia sheriff’s office is also helping. They’re offering medical, dental and vision care.

Services are being offered on a first come, first served basis.

Remote Area Medical is a volunteer-led organization based out of Tennessee, but they offer these clinics all around the country. Since they were founded in 1985, they say they’ve served over 800,000 people, and have delivered more than $175 million in free services.

For those seeking services, registration is at 7th and Vine Streets, and you could be there for the long haul.

“Be prepared to stay until you receive your services, so please make sure to bring food and water,” Kim Faulkinbury, a clinic coordinator, said. “If you’re taking any medications, make sure to bring those, and make sure to bring something to do because it’s going to be a wait. But everything is free.”

“Our goal is to change people’s lives and help as many people as we have the capacity for,” she added.

If you come to the clinic, you do not need an ID or insurance. They say they’ll be here Saturday until everyone is served.

The clinic is also being held Sunday.