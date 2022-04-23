PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man wanted in the murder of Hyram Hill, the son of a Philadelphia police officer, has turned himself in. Levar Turner has been charged with murder, robbery and other offenses, authorities said Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video was released earlier this week from Jan. 24 near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, where Hyram Hill, the son of an active duty Philadelphia police officer, was killed in a brazen shooting.

Hill’s mother, Edwenna Ferguson, can’t bring herself to watch this newly-released surveillance video of her son’s killers, but she’s hoping others will, so someone out there can help her get justice for her son.

“Forever is a long time to miss somebody,” Ferguson said. “I get shook up every time I think of that. Forever is a long time to miss somebody.”

Ferguson thanked the Philadelphia Police Department, Temple University Hospital and the medics on the scene who tried to help save her son’s life. She also acknowledged the public and also used the moment to show empathy for the countless other families in the city grieving loved ones they’ve lost to gun violence.

“The support that the public has shown my family is out of this world,” Ferguson said. “I’m a mother first, beyond everything. Beyond everything, I’m a mother first. I feel for everybody and every parent that has gone through what I’ve gone through.”

“My son fell victim to these violent criminals,” Ferguson added. “We got to make it, we got to do something, we’ve got to come together. That’s all I can say.”

Turner was allegedly involved in Hill’s murder. On the next day, Jan. 25, Turner was in court on gun charges stemming from a February 2020 arrest. He received three years probation.

Then, on Thursday, Jan. 27, Turner was arrested in Cheltenham on a gun charge from two weeks earlier. That Saturday, he paid $10,000 bail and was released.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

CBS3’s Siafa Lewis contributed to this report.