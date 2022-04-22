CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – On Friday, male students at Widener University learned a painful lesson for a good cause. It’s a sight you don’t see every day: about 20 male students at Widener University walking through campus in heels.

The painful walk is part of “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes.”

Reporter Howard Monroe: How do your feet feel?

Student Jacob Dingman: They hurt but I’m trying to not fall.

Reporter Howard Monroe: What’s the hardest part of this?

Student Ryan Schreiber: It’s a little harder than I thought.

Reporter Howard Monroe: Did you ever have to concentrate while walking before?

Student Ryan Schreiber: Not till now.

Although it’s a fun event, the walk is a nationwide movement to call attention to domestic violence and sexual assault.

“It’s really meaningful for all of us girls because we have been through so much of sexism and sexual assault,” student Natalie Gallagher said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nationally 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. On a typical day, 20,000 calls are made to domestic violence hotlines. And domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime

“It’s an outstanding thing for these guys to pick up at such a young age before they go out in the world,” Joseph Henson with the Domestic Violence Center said.

By the end, some of the men gained confidence, even running to the finish line. But the lesson was learned in the mile in her shoes.

“I just want to go home. I want to go to sleep,” student Sam Alghamdi said.

For more information on the walk, or if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence visit the resources below.

RESOURCES:

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

https://www.walkamileinhershoes.org/

National Domestic Hotline

https://www.thehotline.org/

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

https://ncadv.org/