GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University’s Rohrer College of Business will become the nation’s first AACSB-accredited business school to offer an MBA concentration in cannabis commercialization.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) is considered one of the highest business school accreditations in the world.

Rowan University’s Rohrer College of Business assistant dean Jennifer Maden expects about 20 to 25 students will be accepted into the program for the fall semester.

Rowan Univ. is offering the nation’s first AACSB-accredited MBA concentration in cannabis commercialization (AACSB is considered one of the top business school accreditations). Today @CBSPhilly, the program’s role as experts warn of a bottleneck in hiring for cannabis jobs. pic.twitter.com/28XlY5JynN — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) April 22, 2022

Maden said students will take the standard MBA coursework, as well as courses in the history, chemistry and regulations of cannabis.

The program will include in-person and online classes.

“It’s really exciting to be at the forefront of all of the changes that are happening in our region and beyond,” Maden said. “There are a lot more job opportunities than just the dispensary and the grow [businesses], and our MBA program will focus on those as well.”

David Belsky, the founder and CEO of Flower Hire, a cannabis recruitment agency, said Rowan University’s MBA program will be great for cannabis employers.

“I think the biggest challenge for operators in New Jersey, present day, to hire enough people, is the state of New Jersey, itself,” Belsky said. “The fact that when they want to hire someone to work in a retail store, it could take three weeks, even more [to get their required business ID cards].”

Maden said cannabis employers across the nation have already reached out to express interest in Rowan University’s program.

“I’ve actually had a lot of offers from people in the industry, ‘How can I help? What can I do to support this? We’re really excited to see this happen,'” Maden said.

