PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man wanted in the murder of Hyram Hill, the son of a Philadelphia police officer, has turned himself in. Levar Turner has been charged with murder, robbery and other related offenses, authorities announced Friday afternoon.
Surveillance video was released earlier this week from Jan. 24 near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, where Hyram Hill, the son of an active duty Philadelphia police officer, was killed in a brazen shooting.READ MORE: Man Fires Several Shots At Postal Worker In Kensington, Police Say
Hill’s mother, Edwenna Ferguson, can’t bring herself to watch this newly-released surveillance video of her son’s killers but she’s hoping others will, so someone out there can help her get justice for her son.READ MORE: Philadelphia Lifts Recently Reinstated Indoor Mask Mandate After COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Level-Off, Health Officials Say
“Forever is a long time to miss somebody,” Ferguson said. “I get shook up every time I think of that. Forever is a long time to miss somebody.”MORE NEWS: WATCH: Eye On Earth Special, A Look At The Effects Of Climate Change
Police are still searching for a second suspect.