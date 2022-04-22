PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge has approved a settlement for nearly 22 million Wawa customers who were affected by a data breach. It happened in 2019.
Wawa says customers' debit and credit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names were exposed.
As part of the settlement, impacted customers will receive $5 or $15 gift cards.
Those who suffered out-of-pocket losses will receive $500 cash.
Wawa will also upgrade its security.