VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – Jay Wright will formally announce his retirement from Villanova at a news conference on Friday. He will also be joined by his successor, Kyle Neptune, and ‘Nova athletic director Mark Jackson.

The press conference will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

It was just a few weeks ago that the Villanova Wildcats were knocking on the doorstep of a third national championship under Wright, which makes Wednesday’s retirement announcement all the more shocking.

Wright took over as Villanova’s head coach in 2001 and led the Wildcats to two national championships, four Final Four appearances and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances. The 60-year-old was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame last year.

During his 21-year tenure as ‘Nova’s head coach, Wright won 520 games with a .725 winning percentage. The Wildcats were 30-8 in 2022 and made it to the Final Four as a 2 seed before losing 81-65 to the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks. Wright also recorded 16 20 win seasons and was named National Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2016.

“Thank you, Coach, for everything you have done for our University, community & the game of basketball,” Villanova’s men’s basketball program wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

What: Jay Wright will formally announce his retirement as Villanova’s men’s basketball coach at a news conference on Friday. He will also be joined by his successor, Kyle Neptune, and ‘Nova athletic director Mark Jackson.

When: Friday, April 22, 2022.

Time: 10 a.m.

Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.