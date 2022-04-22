PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you bought an air fryer from Best Buy, you may want to return it. The store is recalling some Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens because they can overheat and catch fire.

The following Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens models have been recalled:

NS-AF32DBK9

NS-AF32MBK9

NS-AF50MBK9

NS-AF53DSS0

NS-AF53MSS0

NS-AF55DBK9

NS-AFO6DBK1

NS-AFO6DSS1

The recalled air fryers have cooking chamber capacities ranging from approximately 3.4 to 10 quarts, and plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes.

The fryers were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at http://www.bestbuy.com, http://www.eBay.com and http://www.google.com from November 2018 through February 2022 for between $30 and $150.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and return the product to Best Buy for a refund in the form of a credit for use at Best Buy stores or Bestbuy.com.

Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping boxes and labels and return instructions. Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. Consumers do not need a purchase receipt to get the $50 credit.

For a refund, consumers can register online at www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls.