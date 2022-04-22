CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were shot in the stands of a football field near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia Friday evening. It happened at North 11th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 6 p.m.

Police say kids were playing football and Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School students were practicing lacrosse when an argument broke out in the stands.

READ MORE: Levar Turner Turns Himself In For Murder In Shooting Of Philly Cop's Son Hyram Hill, 2nd Suspect At Large

Someone pulled a gun and shot a 35-year-old man in the hip and a 36-year-old man in the hand. They’re both in stable condition.

READ MORE: Pegasus Riding Academy Celebrating 4 Decades Of Helping People With Autism Through Horse Therapy

Police have not made any arrests.

MORE NEWS: Earth Day: New Jersey Lawmaker Working To Clean Up Abandoned Boats Along Jersey Shore Coastline

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.