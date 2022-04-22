PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were shot in the stands of a football field near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia Friday evening. It happened at North 11th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 6 p.m.
Police say kids were playing football and Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School students were practicing lacrosse when an argument broke out in the stands.
CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at the time. No injuries to them. Two shooting victims are stable. Police are searching for the shooter. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YjiVQkhlUz
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 23, 2022
Someone pulled a gun and shot a 35-year-old man in the hip and a 36-year-old man in the hand. They're both in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
