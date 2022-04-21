Man Shot, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia's Olney Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road.
Police say they found the 31-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.
They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.
