PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner will announce the arrest of a fired Philadelphia police officer for his role in the violent assault of a woman and her toddler during unrest in West Philadelphia following the 2020 fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What: DA Larry Krasner to announce arrest of fired Philadelphia police officer for role in violent assault of woman, toddler in West Philadelphia during unrest after fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in 2020.

Who: DA Larry Krasner

When: Thursday, April 21

Time: 2 p.m.

Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

The City of Philadelphia reached a $2 million settlement with Rickia Young in September 2021. The incident with police left Rickia Young bloodied, her car bashed in and landed her in jail, separated from her toddler.

Young’s lawyers, Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC, says this is the first time the city has paid a settlement this large for a non-fatal incident.

At the time, Young was driving with her 2-year-old son and 16-year-old nephew. Her lawyers say she had just picked up her nephew in West Philly, who was fearful of the growing tension between police and those protesting the killing.

Her SUV got caught in the middle of the ruckus and that’s when her lawyers say responding police bashed her windows in, got her on the ground, and beat her with their batons — and then arrested her.

Philadelphia police say two officers were fired as a result of this incident. In addition, 14 other officers are awaiting disciplinary hearings.