PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews at a construction site near the Delaware River are finding artifacts potentially dating back to William Penn. This site was the edge of the Delaware River before Columbus Boulevard was built. And archeologists have discovered a shipyard that’s hundreds of years old.

“It’s pretty incredible that what’s gonna be here is built on top of this type of history,” neighbor Ed Rodriguez said.

History is being revealed. Excavation crews at work at Columbus Boulevard and Vine Street uncovered what used to be an old shipyard.

“We’ve seen it from the very beginning to where it is now. We zoom in and see some of the floors and getting info about what’s happening. So it’s pretty cool to be able to live here and watch it also,” neighbor Ken Dunning said.

Dunning and Rodriguez live in a building overlooking the site. While they have a view of the Ben Franklin Bridge, these days, they’re more interested in the pit that’s full of history.

“They were building trading vessels out here. In fact, several ships for William Penn were built right here on this site,” said Joel Dworsky with AECOM.

The public was invited Thursday to see the newly uncovered historical site for themselves. In addition to the foundations of the shipyard and warehouses, crews also uncovered artifacts like a tea cup and other kitchenware.

“We began finding things almost immediately,” Dworsky said.

The Durst Organization will eventually build apartments and retail on the site. But that’s on hold until the artifacts are excavated.

“Everyday I come out and take a picture, kind of chronicle every day as it goes by. It’s pretty amazing just to live in an area where there’s so much history,” Rodriguez said.

Some of the artifacts will be incorporated into the design of the new building. Everything else is going to the state museum in Harrisburg.