PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid was heckled all night on Wednesday by fans inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, but ultimately, he had the last laugh. The Sixers big man hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to give them a 104-101 victory over the Raptors and a 3-0 series lead.

Embiid, who had 33 points and 13 boards, let everyone hear it, including Drake, who was sitting courtside during the game.

“I’m coming for the sweep too,” Embiid said to Drake as he left the court.

"I'm coming for the sweep too!"@JoelEmbiid letting @Drake hear it after hitting the game-winner in Toronto 😂 pic.twitter.com/pXXb00Xwrl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2022

With Embiid, it’s nothing personal, as he’s said many times before. He just likes to troll and trash talk. And after a moment like that, who can blame him?

But, as many Sixers fans know, Embiid and Drake have a history of trash talking each other.

In 2019 when the Sixers and Raptors played in the playoffs, Embiid celebrated a dunk by running down the court with his arms like an airplane in Game 3 of that series.

But, Drake and company remembered that.

Fast forward to Game 5 of that series, Drake and Raptors fans inside Scotiabank Arena taunted Embiid with the same airplane celebration. The Raptors went on to win that series thanks to the quadruple doink from Kawhi Leonard.

The shot Embiid hit Wednesday night was like a revenge moment for him. In a way, he conquered his Toronto demons.

When Embiid hit the shot, he sucked the life out of Scotiabank as he celebrated with the rest of his team. It got eerily quiet inside the arena.

Game 4 is on Saturday as Embiid and the rest of the Sixers will go for the sweep.