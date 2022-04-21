PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Congressman Dwight Evans will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce his plan to fight gun violence in Philadelphia. He will be joined by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, State Senator Art Haywood, and other officials.
The press conference will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- When: Thursday, April 21, 2022.
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
