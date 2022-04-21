Congressman Dwight Evans Unveils Seven-Point Plan To Fight Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Congressman Dwight Evans unveiled a plan Thursday to fight gun violence in Philadelphia. He says the issue is an all hands on deck emergency.

Evans spoke at Temple University Hospital Thursday morning and was joined by faculty from the hospital and other gun violence advocates and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

The seven-point plan calls for a series of federal, state, and local government collaborations that addresses both law enforcement enhancements in addition to a series of community based programs in order to address the root causes of gun violence.

“I’ve co-sponsored and voted for legislation in congress but I wanted to look beyond ways to do more,” Evans said. “This epidemic of gun violence demands all hands on deck.”

“This nation is the most armed nation in the history of the world,” Kenney said. “And we are not safe. Recently came back from Europe, Madrid. Walked around the city of Madrid around midnight, 1 in the morning, knowing that the only people holding a gun were police. And I felt liberated and safe. There’s too many guns here.”

Kenney also reiterated Thursday ghost guns are a major problem. He was also pressed on what’s being done to curb the gun violence Thursday night.

We’ll have more on that on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.