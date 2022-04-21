YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — Yeadon Borough Council voted Thursday night to begin searching for a new police chief. It comes hours after the former police chief sued the borough and members of the council over his firing.
Anthony Paparo’s lawsuit, which was amended in federal court, alleges invasion of privacy and failure to pay wages.READ MORE: Philadelphia To Rescind Indoor Mask Mandate Just Days After Reinstating Order
Paparo was fired in February.READ MORE: Look Up: Heavenly Sight Of Meteors Possible The Next Two Nights In Philadelphia Region
Some members of the borough council say he mismanaged funds.MORE NEWS: Co-Op In Cherry Hill Helping Students With Autism, Other Developmental Disabilities Prepare For Working World
Paparo claims he was fired because he’s white and the borough is predominantly Black.