SWAG Program Aims To Get Young Students At Chester School Involved In Soccer For Life

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A soccer program for pre-school and elementary school students is underway at a school in Delaware County. The hope is to get students interested in soccer for life.
Eyewitness News was at Chester Charter Schools Academy on Wednesday morning for the Swag Program. It’s held every Wednesday in place of a physical education class.
The free program began about a month ago.
The nonprofit wants to expose underserved communities to soccer, opening the door to collegiate and even professional opportunities for their future.