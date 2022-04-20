PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has announced a new program to help what it calls the “vulnerable population.” SEPTA is partnering with Cabrini University Health and Exercise Science students to provide outreach for people experiencing crises.
Those crises include lack of housing, mental health issues, and substance use disorders.
“We will not give up trying to help those who are in need and trying to do whatever we can to address the challenges of the vulnerable population and make sure that compassionate and sensitive treatment is available to them,” SEPTA General Manager & CEO Leslie Richards said.
One official says they hope the outreach program will help alleviate health and safety concerns among SEPTA ridership.