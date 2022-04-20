PHILDELPHIA (CBS) – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Sandy Sprint is happening again in person this weekend at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The event, now in its 18th year, raises money for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

The event also brings together ovarian cancer survivors, like Emily Eckman. She’s currently undergoing chemotherapy for a rare form of ovarian cancer.

She hopes to feel strong enough to participate in Saturday’s 5K, but most importantly, she wants to help make a difference.

“Really spread awareness because I don’t want my daughter to get this disease. So the more we can spread the awareness, the more funds we can get for research and hopefully find a cure,” Eckman said.

Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation CEO Robin Cohen added, “Ovarian cancer affects one in every 78 women. So it’s not a rare disease. I think we all, when you think about it, we all know 78 women. Chances one of those women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her lifetime. ”

You can register for the event online until noon Thursday or in person on Saturday starting at 6:45 a.m.

