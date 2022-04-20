PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a chilly stretch of spring weather, temperatures will be on the rise through the remainder of the workweek. But first, the region will have to endure one more cold morning.

Lows will be in the mid and upper 30s for most of the morning on Thursday. A frost advisory is in effect for northwestern Montgomery and Bucks Counties and the Lehigh Valley from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Be sure to cover up any sensitive outdoor vegetation.

Despite the brisk start, temperatures will rebound into seasonable territory heading into the mid-60s for the first time since last Saturday.

A nice warm up is underway! We’re already milder than yesterday although temperatures will remain below average. Not for long!!! Temperatures peak late in the week. Join us now for your forecast and the latest on local news! @CBSPhilly — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) April 20, 2022

You can expect a gorgeous day to close out the workweek as Friday will be filled with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the low 70s.

Friday night is expected to be the peak of the Lyrids Meteor Shower, so be sure to take a look at the sky.

These meteors are capable of producing bright dust trails that last for several seconds. The best viewing of the shower will be after midnight and the region should have mostly clear skies to support the observation of any astronomical sights.

Quiet conditions continue into the weekend with stellar temperatures to be outdoors, especially on Sunday when highs reach the mid-70s.