Man Fighting For His Life After Being Shot In Head While Inside Car In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 64-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot once in the head while inside an SUV in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say he was shot in the head by occupants of a passing dark-colored Ford SUV. They say he was placed in extremely critical condition.
No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police.
