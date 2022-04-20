PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson returned to work Wednesday after a mistrial was declared in the federal bribery case against Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous. On Tuesday, the two walked out of the federal courthouse after the jury was deadlocked. Prosecutors claim Johnson accepted bribes disguised through a consulting contract with his wife.
Developer Universal Companies, a nonprofit, was trying to redevelop the Royal Theater on South Street.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: 1 More Cold Morning Before Warmer Conditions Move Into Region Through Weekend
Chavous was paid $67,000.READ MORE: SEPTA Partners With Cabrini University Students To Provide Outreach For Community Members Experiencing Hardships
Prosecutors said it was a veiled bribe to secure Johnson’s vote to rezone the property. Johnson, meanwhile, says he’s ready to move forward.
“First and foremost I just want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Johnson said. “I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters for praying for us and showing us support during this very stressful time.”MORE NEWS: Man Fighting For His Life After Being Shot In Head While Inside Car In North Philadelphia
Johnson’s attorneys say there was a lack of evidence. Federal prosecutors say they plan to re-try the couple.