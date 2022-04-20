Fatal Suspicious Apartment Fire In Pemberton Under Investigation

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a fatal suspicious fire at an apartment building in Burlington County. The fire started inside an apartment building on Egbert Street in Pemberton shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. and quickly reached three alarms.

A 62-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this point.