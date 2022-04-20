LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man has been charged with federal hate crimes after a series of violent assaults on members of the Orthodox Jewish community in, and around, Lakewood. The federal charges filed against 27-year-old Dion Marsh, of Manchester, include violating the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, willingly causing bodily injury to four victims and attempting to cause them injury with a dangerous weapon because they were Jewish.

Marsh is also charged with attempting to kill one of those victims after he stabbed the victim in the chest.

Authorities say the crime spree began on April 8 at 1:18 p.m. when Marsh forced a visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish man out of his car in Lakewood by assaulting and injuring him in the process. He then took control of the man’s vehicle and drove away. Surveillance video in the area captured Marsh prior to the assault and carjacking.

The next incident happened at 6:06 p.m. when Marsh was driving a different car in Lakewood and deliberately struck another victim with the vehicle. That victim was also visibly identifiable as Orthodox Jewish and suffered several broken bones.

At 6:55 p.m., while driving the vehicle he stole from the first victim, he attempted to kill another visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish man. He allegedly used the stolen vehicle to deliberately strike the man. After striking the victim with the vehicle, Marsh exited the vehicle and stabbed him in the chest with a knife.

The victim suffered a stab wound and other injuries.

Lastly, while still driving the stolen vehicle from the first victim, Marsh struck a fourth Orthodox Jewish man who was walking in Jackson Township, New Jersey, attempting to kill him. The victim suffered several broken bones and internal injuries.

Marsh was arrested by law enforcement officers at his residents around midnight on April 9.

He is currently in custody on related state charges including attempted murder and carjacking.