DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials Wednesday night passed an emergency ordinance to prevent hospitals from suspending most services without at least six months’ notice.

The ordinance is aimed at Crozer Health, which has had a series of service closures and suspensions. That includes Springfield Hospital, where in January, the emergency department closed due to COVID.

“We are in an emergency response situation. The consistent reduction of services and programs over the past few months from the largest hospital system in the County has left our community with a void of resources,” said Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. “This ordinance allows our county and the stakeholders within our county time to prepare and find alternatives for vital services such as maternal care, drug and alcohol services, and advanced life support coverage to hopefully avoid any gaps in services.”

The emergency county ordinance requires 180 days’ notice.

A closure plan also would have to be submitted to the health department 120 days in advance.