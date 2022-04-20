DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials plan to vote Wednesday night to prevent hospitals from suspending most services without at least six months’ notice.
The proposed emergency ordinance is aimed at Crozer Health, which has had a series of service closures and suspensions. That includes Springfield Hospital, where in January, the emergency department closed due to COVID.
The emergency county ordinance would require 180 days’ notice.
A closure plan also would have to be submitted to the health department 120 days in advance.